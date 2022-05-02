Eagles will release Nate Herbig

Getty Images

Guard Nate Herbig signed his restricted free agent tender with the Eagles last week, but he won’t be sticking around Philadelphia.

Herbig’s agent told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media that the Eagles have agreed to release Herbig. The team had talks about trading him during the draft, but nothing came together.

The Eagles drafted center Cam Jurgens in the second round on Friday and also have Sua Opeta and Brett Toth back from last year as interior reserves behind Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, and Isaac Seumalo.

Herbig started 12 games during the 2020 season and five more last year. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent once his release becomes official.