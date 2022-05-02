Falcons exercising Chris Lindstrom’s fifth-year option, declining Kaleb McGary’s option

Getty Images

With Monday’s deadline approaching, the Falcons have made a decision on the fifth-year option for their pair of 2019 first-round picks.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Atlanta is picking up right guard Chris Lindstrom‘s option while declining offensive tackle Kaleb McGary‘s option.

The 14th overall pick of the 2019 draft, Windstorm has started 38 games at right guard for Atlanta — including every game in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He’s set to make $13.202 million guaranteed in 2023 on the fifth-year option.

McGary was the 31st pick in the 2019 draft. He’s started 45 games for Atlanta at right tackle, but hasn’t found the same level of success. Exercising his option also would have cost $13.202 million guaranteed for 2023. But now he is set to become an unrestricted free agent next March.

Atlanta did draft one offensive lineman over the weekend in guard Justin Shaffer. But that pick came in the sixth round at No. 190 overall.