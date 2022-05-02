Falcons release James Vaughters, Willie Beavers

Getty Images

The Falcons have cleared some roster space for members of their rookie class.

In addition to confirming the release of veteran running back Mike Davis, the team has also announced the releases of linebacker James Vaughters and offensive lineman Willie Beavers. They placed long snapper Beau Brinkley on injured reserve in another move.

Vaughters joined the Falcons last year after spending two seasons with the Bears. He had eight tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in 10 games. The Falcons added linebackers Troy Andersen and DeAngelo Malone in the draft and that may have helped push Vaughters out the door.

Beavers played two games for the Vikings after being drafted in the fourth round in 2016, but has not seen any other regular season action.