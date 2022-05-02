Falcons releasing Mike Davis

Getty Images

The Falcons are moving on from one of their veteran running backs.

According to multiple reports, the team is releasing Mike Davis.

An Atlanta native, Davis signed a two-year deal with his hometown team last March. He appeared in all 17 games last season, recording 503 yards on 138 carries with three touchdowns. He also caught 44 passes for 259 yards with one receiving touchdown.

But Davis lost his hold on the starting job to Cordarrelle Patterson, who re-signed with the Falcons on a two-year deal in March. Atlanta also drafted Tyler Allgeier out of BYU in the fifth round over the weekend.

Davis has appeared in 79 games with 30 starts for San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Carolina, and Atlanta in his career. He’s rushed for 2,034 yards with 14 TDs.