Howie Roseman: Jalen Reagor is an Eagle and he’s going to be here

Getty Images

In the weeks leading up to the draft, there was speculation that the Eagles would take a wide receiver in the first round but they wound up addressing the position in a different way.

The Eagles traded the 18th pick for A.J. Brown and signed him to a four-year, $100 million extension that puts him alongside DeVonta Smith at the top of the team’s depth chart. There was once hope that 2020 first-rounder Jalen Reagor would occupy one of those spots, but the Brown trade was the latest sign that the Eagles aren’t bullish on Reagor’s development after two disappointing seasons.

Reagor has not worked out as hoped, but General Manager Howie Roseman said this weekend that the team isn’t planning to part ways with the wideout.

“Jalen Reagor is a Philadelphia Eagle and he’s going to be here,” Roseman said at a press conference. “We want to have good players in that room and good players on this team. He’s worked tremendously hard to get in shape and come into this off-season program, and now he has an opportunity. We don’t anticipate anything changing.”

Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Greg Ward, Deon Cain, John Hightower, and Devon Allen are the other wideouts on the Eagles roster and Reagor will need to stay in front of them if he’s going to continue to take up a roster spot in Philadelphia.