Howie Roseman on Tyrann Mathieu: Nothing imminent, we like our room

Getty Images

A report this weekend indicated the Saints will be making a big push to sign safety Tyrann Mathieu and it doesn’t sound like the Eagles will be competing with them for his services.

Mathieu had a virtual visit with the Eagles last month, but General Manager Howie Roseman’s response to a question about interest in signing the veteran didn’t make it sound like the team was going to be making a serious play for his acquisition.

“I think where we are at the safety position — we have a lot of confidence in [Eagles S] Anthony [Harris]. That’s why we brought him back,” Roseman said. “We have a lot of confidence in [Eagles S] Marcus [Epps]. Marcus played really good football for us last year. We have a lot of confidence in [Eagles S] K’Von [Wallace]. We brought [Eagles DB] Andre [Chachere] here last year, we have [Eagles S] Jared [Mayden], and we’ll continue to look at that position. You know, nothing imminent, but again, we probably have a higher vision of that room than maybe is perceived.”

The Eagles didn’t add any defensive backs in the draft and it sounds like any future moves will be more measured than the kind of swing it will take to land Mathieu for the 2022 season.