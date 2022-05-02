Inside the A.J. Brown deal

Getty Images

The Eagles made a bold move during the draft, sending the 18th overall pick and the 101st overall selection to the Titans for receiver A.J. Brown.

The deal hinged on the Eagles working out a new contract with Brown. They did. It’s been signed, and it’s official. Here are the details, per a source with knowledge of the terms of the four-year, $100 million extension — with a total value of five years, $104.22 million.

1. Signing Bonus: $23.234 million.

2. 2022 base salary: $986,000, fully guaranteed at signing.

3. 2023 workout bonus: $240,000, fully guaranteed at signing.

4. 2023 option bonus: $10.17 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

5. 2023 base salary: $1.08 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

6. 2023 per-game roster bonuses: $510,000, fully guaranteed at signing.

7. 2024 workout bonus: $240,000, guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2023 league year.

8. 2024 base salary: $20.250 million, guaranteed for injury at signing. Of that amount, $3.779 million is fully guaranteed at signing, and the balance becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2023 league year.

9. 2024 per-game roster bonuses: $510,000, guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2023 league year.

10. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $240,000.

11. 2025 base salary: $15.25 milion.

12. 2025 per-game roster bonuses: $510,000.

13. 2026 workout bonus: $240,000.

14. 2026 base salary: $30.25 million.

15. 2026 per-game roster bonuses: $510,000.

16. 2023-26 escalators: $500,000 per year, if named All-Pro.

The deal fully guarantees $40 million at signing, with another $17.22 million guaranteed for injury. That amount becomes fully guaranteed by March 2023.

In other words, to avoid owing him $57.22 million fully guaranteed, the Eagles would have to cut Brown after only one year.

As it stands, Brown will be 29 as he enters the last year of the contract, putting him in line potentially for another top-of-market deal.

And even as more great receivers arrive via the draft every year, teams are paying more and more money to proven receivers. Brown became a proven receiver in three years with the Titans. But they weren’t willing to make the investment the Eagles made — and the Eagles gave up draft capital in order to do it.