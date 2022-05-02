Inside the Cam Robinson deal

Posted by Mike Florio on May 2, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT
Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson was due to make $16.66 million this year under the franchise tag, his second straight season under the tag. He traded in that payday, along with a clear shot at the open market, for a three-year contract.

Here are the official details of the deal, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

1. Signing bonus: $15 million.

2. 2022 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2022 per-game roster bonus: $750,000 total ($44,117 per game).

4. 2023 base salary: $16 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2023 workout bonus: $500,000.

6. 2023 per-game roster bonus: $750,000 ($44,117 per game).

7. 2024 base salary: $16.25 million.

8. 2024 workout bonus: $500,000.

9. 2024 per-game roster bonus: $1 million ($58,823 per game).

10. 2022-24 incentives: $500,000 each year, for making it to the Pro Bowl.

The deal pays out $33 million in fully guaranteed money at signing. But with $16.66 million already in hand, Robinson added $16.34 million while also surrendering a ticket to unrestricted free agency in 2023.

Ultimately, that’s his decision. An injury or sudden ineffectiveness would wipe out the extra $16.34 million. But he would have made a lot more than $16.34 million on the open market, if he’d gotten there. He plays an important position, and the cap keeps going up and up.

It’s a good deal for Robinson, if he’s happy with it. The Jaguars should be happy with it. They possibly leveraged the possibility of using the No. 1 overall pick on Robinson’s eventual replacement to get him under contract for two years, with an option for a third.

2 responses to “Inside the Cam Robinson deal

  2. Rare smart business decision. One blown ACL, bad year, or some kind of accident and he’s out 16M. I think most people would agree (obviously except you) that when someone offers you 33 million dollars guaranteed you take it and be happy and thankful. And if he continues to produce clearly his 3rd year will get restructured to market and he’ll make more.

