Inside the Cam Robinson deal

Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson was due to make $16.66 million this year under the franchise tag, his second straight season under the tag. He traded in that payday, along with a clear shot at the open market, for a three-year contract.

Here are the official details of the deal, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

1. Signing bonus: $15 million.

2. 2022 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2022 per-game roster bonus: $750,000 total ($44,117 per game).

4. 2023 base salary: $16 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2023 workout bonus: $500,000.

6. 2023 per-game roster bonus: $750,000 ($44,117 per game).

7. 2024 base salary: $16.25 million.

8. 2024 workout bonus: $500,000.

9. 2024 per-game roster bonus: $1 million ($58,823 per game).

10. 2022-24 incentives: $500,000 each year, for making it to the Pro Bowl.

The deal pays out $33 million in fully guaranteed money at signing. But with $16.66 million already in hand, Robinson added $16.34 million while also surrendering a ticket to unrestricted free agency in 2023.

Ultimately, that’s his decision. An injury or sudden ineffectiveness would wipe out the extra $16.34 million. But he would have made a lot more than $16.34 million on the open market, if he’d gotten there. He plays an important position, and the cap keeps going up and up.

It’s a good deal for Robinson, if he’s happy with it. The Jaguars should be happy with it. They possibly leveraged the possibility of using the No. 1 overall pick on Robinson’s eventual replacement to get him under contract for two years, with an option for a third.