Jaguars sign 15 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

There weren’t any wide receivers in the Jaguars’ seven-player draft class, but they have added a pair of undrafted rookies to the position group.

The Jags announced 15 signings on Monday that included wide receivers Kevin Austin and Lujuan Winningham.

Austin caught 48 passes for 888 yards and seven touchdowns at Notre Dame last season. Winningham had 50 catches for 814 yards and eight touchdowns at Central Arkansas.

Oklahoma State defensive tackle Israel Antwine, SE Missouri State cornerback Shabari Davis, Norfolk State linebacker De’Shaan Dixon, Utah offensive lineman Nick Ford, Tarleton State cornerback Benjie Franklin, Southern Miss tight end Grayson Gunter, West Virginia safety Sean Mahone, Iowa State kicker Andrew Mevis, Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan, Texas offensive lineman Denzel Okafor, UAB tight end Gerrit Prince, Central Florida offensive lineman Marcus Tatum, and Texas cornerback Josh Thompson also signed with the Jaguars.