Jason Kelce: Cam Jurgens my favorite center prospect in years

Getty Images

Eagles center Jason Kelce took a little time before deciding to return for the 2022 season, but the Eagles know that there will come a time when they need to find someone else to snap the ball.

They made a move in that direction in the second round of this year’s draft. The Eagles took Cam Jurgens with the 51st overall pick and Kelce had a hand in bringing him to Philadelphia. The Eagles consulted with Kelce about center prospects and the four-time All-Pro said Jurgens has the most potential he’s seen in a long time.

“He’s my favorite center prospect of the last 3-to-5 years,” Kelce told Les Bowen of NJ.com. “I think he can be special; I’m excited to work with him. . . . This kid offers a seamless transition, same type of player, with exceptional upside. It’s hard to explain why I think he’s so good, it comes down to how he moves and looks. He bends well, opens his hips, is very strong for his size, is an incredible athlete for his size. On top of that, just a great temperament, solid workhorse, lunch-pail mentality.”

It’s not a sure thing that Kelce will be moving on after the 2022 season, but it’s clear he believes the Eagles will be in good hands once he does decide to move on.