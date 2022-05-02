John Lynch: Jimmy Garoppolo’s surgery brought trade talks “to a screeching halt”

Posted by Charean Williams on May 2, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys
The 49ers want to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, dumping his $25 million salary, but his surgically repaired right shoulder won’t allow him to throw until sometime this summer. No team is trading for Garoppolo with that salary and with the quarterback still rehabbing his throwing shoulder.

The 49ers, though, were “close” to moving Garoppolo before his March 8 surgery that took the team by surprise.

“I felt we were close in some discussions and then the decision was made to have surgery and it brought things to a screeching halt,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said on KNBR on Monday, via Jake Hutchinson of KNBR. “We either want to have Jimmy playing for us, which we’re all right with, or we want him to get the value.”

The 49ers traded up to draft Trey Lance with the third overall selection in 2021. Lance is expected to take over the starting job this season after Garoppolo started 15 of 17 games last season. So, $25 million for a backup quarterback is not ideal, and neither is having Lance looking over his shoulder at Garoppolo.

But for now, no one wants Garoppolo, and the 49ers don’t plan to cut him.

10 responses to “John Lynch: Jimmy Garoppolo’s surgery brought trade talks “to a screeching halt”

  1. He’s hurt way too much to count on him to be your franchise quarterback

  3. Jimmy has 7million dollar cap hit if he’s released before training camp.

    Their is no need for him to be released at this point and losing 7million in cap space or getting return in a trade.

    Lance will start and Jimmy will either be traded, backing up (not likely) or cut after his cap hit deadline

  5. Should have dealt him right after the super bowl.
    He’s damaged goods again.

  7. I’ve always been of the opinion that they should have kept Jimmy G to the end of his contract, so Lance can get two full years to ease in to the NFL that he is so not ready for anyway. Then he gets two full seasons as a starter and bounce him before paying him anything beyond his rookie contract if he seems like a bust. It’s a real shame they didn’t have a better QB than Jimmy G in the superbowl – they would have fended off the Chief’s late game comeback and won the SB.

  8. 9ers should have kept the picks…let G-string play last year and this year, let his contract burn out and then go after their QB in the ’23 draft…going to be loaded with QBs…Lance is high risk, minimal games at smaller school; likely going to take time to develop….and 9ers have a window right now especially with NFC a bit wide open. Quite likely that by the time Lance ready, if at all, Kittle, Bosa, and Samuel past their primes.

  9. The delusional 9er fans, you are not going to get high draft picks for Jimmy G and news flash he is better than I played one year for North Dakota Trey Lance. The impending implosion will be delicious…get your popcorn.

