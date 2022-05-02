Kliff Kingsbury: We really feel like Hollywood Brown fits what we do

Getty Images

After losing Christian Kirk in free agency, the Cardinals bolstered their receiving corps by trading for Marquise Brown during the first round of the 2022 draft.

Brown had wanted out of Baltimore for a while due to the offensive system. Now, he’ll reunite with his former college quarterback Kyler Murray in the desert.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said in a press conference after the trade that he’d already started designing playas for Brown.

“I thought last year, when we had all those guys healthy, you know Christian, A.J. [Green], and ‘Hop’ [DeAndre Hopkins], Maxx [Williams] was playing good, Rondale [Moore] was coming in and spelled those guys, both backs — that’s when we were at our best,” Kingsbury said. “So, the more playmakers we can have, the better dynamic guy who can kind of take the top off, inside, outside, and I think he’s just scratching the surface. Like Steve [Keim] said, we really feel like he fits what we do. He played a similar scheme in college there at OU with Lincoln [Riley]. So, it should be a quick learning curve as well.”

Brown caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards with six touchdowns in 2021. No Cardinals receiver had over 1,000 yards last season. Kirk was the closest with 982 yards on 77 receptions.