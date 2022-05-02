Lions official says they turned in Aidan Hutchinson card so fast, the NFL got mad

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 2, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL likes to keep the first round of the draft going at a consistent pace, to give the TV show enough time to discuss each pick. The Lions were so eager to draft Aidan Hutchinson on Thursday night that they threw off the pace.

One Lions official told Peter King in this week’s Football Morning in America that within a minute of the Jaguars officially making Travon Walker the first overall pick, the Lions turned in the card to officially make Hutchinson the second overall pick.

“We turned the card in so fast the league got mad at us,” the Lions official said.

The Lions were widely believed to have Hutchinson atop their draft board, and Hutchinson — who grew up in the Detroit area and played his college football at Michigan — wanted to play for the Lions. It was an easy match to make. Perhaps too easy for the NFL’s draft broadcast to give proper time to talking about the Jaguars taking Walker before turning the discussion to the Lions and Hutchinson.

5 responses to “Lions official says they turned in Aidan Hutchinson card so fast, the NFL got mad

  1. If only there were more disruptors out there to make the NFL go against their canned, optic driven garbage. The NFL makes reality shows seem like reality.

  3. As soon as Walker was picked everyone knew what the pick was going to be. Even reporters, bloggers, etc. were reporting it before the pick was made. The league needs to just chill out.

  4. When the team drafting 1st overall does not take the best DE in the Draft in Hutchinson and dismisses Travon Walkers lack of production at the college level and instead uses the Underwear Olympics (The Combine) to justify using the first pick on a late first round talent in Walker it becomes impossible for the team at #2 to not proverbially pee there pants in excitement and rush to get the card up and in.

  5. Sure lucky the Lions didn’t have Ed Marinaro hand in the card.

