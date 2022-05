Getty Images

The Texans are signing veteran defensive end Mario Addison, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports. Addison played for Texans defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire with the Bills.

Addison recently visited the Seahawks.

Addison, 34, appeared in all 17 games with the Bills last season. He saw action on 482 defensive snaps and totaled 29 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

He has played for five teams in 11 seasons, also seeing action with the Bears, Colts, Commanders and Panthers.