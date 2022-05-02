Packers sign 14 undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Packers drafted three wide receivers in Las Vegas and they added another one who went undrafted after playing nearby in college.

Danny Davis appeared in 51 games over five seasons at Wisconsin and he made 27 starts for the Badgers. Davis had 131 receptions for 1,642 yards and 14 touchdowns to go with 25 carries for 245 yards and two rushing touchdowns while in school.

He joins second-round pick Christian Watson, fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs, and seventh-rounder Samori Toure as new additions to the receiving corps.

The Packers also announced the signings of Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor, Florida Atlantic linebacker Caliph Brice, Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks, Missouri defensive lineman Akial Byers, Iowa running back Tyler Goodson, Texas A&M tackle Jahmir Johnson, Indiana tackle Caleb Jones, Louisiana linebacker Chauncey Manac, Oregon guard George Moore, Utah defensive lineman Hauati Pututau, Central Florida center Cole Schneider, Oklahoma State safety Tre Sterling, and Baylor cornerback Raleigh Texada.