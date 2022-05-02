Panthers agree to terms with Andre Roberts

Getty Images

The Panthers agreed to terms on a one-year deal with receiver/returner Andre Roberts on Monday, the team announced.

Roberts, 34, has earned All-Pro honors three times the past four seasons, one with the Jets and twice with the Bills. He led the league in kickoff return yards last year (1,010, with the Texans and Chargers) and had a 101-yard return for a touchdown.

His 8,578 combined return yards (kickoff and punt) are the most of any player in the league since 2010.

Roberts has career averages of 26.0 yards per kickoff return and 8.7 yards per punt return.

The Panthers averaged only 22.1 yards per kickoff return last year, ranking 17th in the league.

New special teams coach Chris Tabor is remaking the Panthers’ special teams. The team also added punter Johnny Hekker this offseason.