Patriots cut Devine Ozigbo

The Patriots drafted two running backs, with Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris joining a crowded running backs room. It became less crowded Monday.

The team is waiving running back Devine Ozigbo, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

Ozigbo signed a futures deal with New England on Jan. 17.

Ozigbo, 25, originally joined the Patriots’ practice squad player in November. He played two games with the Saints and one with the Jaguars last season.

In his three-year career, Ozigbo has 11 carries for 25 yards and 13 receptions for 72 yards.

The Patriots now have Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White, Strong, J.J. Taylor and Harris at the position. Harris is entering the final year of his contract, while White still is rehabbing a hip injury that required surgery last season.