Post-draft G.M. interview series begins, with Brandon Beane up first

Getty Images

After every draft, we interview several NFL General Managers. This year, it’s more than several.

With #PFTPM launching an annual hiatus, I have more time in the afternoon to do other things, such as record interviews. We’ll be recording plenty of them over the next two weeks.

It gets started with Bills G.M. Brandon Beane. There will be others, more than 10 and fewer than 20. Or maybe 20 or more. We’ll see how it goes.

And despite the #PFTPM hiatus, we’ll be loading content into the podcast feed. Whether it’s the interviews or the periodic old-school, questions-only podcast, it’s going shutting down completely. So if you’re not subscribed to #PFTPM, go do it.