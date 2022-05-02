Ravens place UFA tender on Justin Houston

Getty Images

Edge rusher Justin Houston hasn’t found a place to play in 2022 and he’ll likely be headed back to Baltimore if that remains the case in late July.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Ravens have placed an unrestricted free agent tender on Houston. Under the terms of the tender, the Ravens will have exclusive negotiating rights with Houston if he has not signed with another team by July 22. If that happens, Houston will be set to make 110 percent of his 2021 compensation, which was $2.075 million in salary and bonuses.

If Houston does sign with another team, the use of the tender means that he will still count in the formula to determine compensatory draft picks. Any signings of untendered players no longer factor into those calculations.

The tender is rarely used and was last seen in 2020 when the Giants used it on edge rusher Markus Golden, but Houston has company this season. The Chiefs have placed the tender on edge rusher Melvin Ingram.

Houston had 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for the Ravens last season. The 11-year veteran has 102 career sacks.