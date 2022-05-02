Report: Adrian Peterson will not face charges in domestic violence case

Getty Images

Free agent running back Adrian Peterson will not face charges in his domestic violence case, TMZ Sports reports.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to charge Peterson with a felony Feb. 15, two days after his arrest. He was scheduled for a hearing April 29 with the Los Angeles City Attorney, who could have brought misdemeanor domestic charges against Petterson.

Peterson, though, met with prosecutors before the hearing and resolved the matter. According to TMZ Sports, Peterson agreed to complete 20 sessions of domestic violence and alcohol counseling within the next six months.

Peterson got into an argument with his wife after their plane left the gate at Los Angeles International Airport on the couple’s trip home to Houston on Super Bowl Sunday. The plane returned to the gate, so police could remove Peterson from the plane. He denied getting physical with her.

Peterson, 36, appeared in three games for the Titans and one for the Seahawks last season. He has previously played for the Lions, Commanders, Saints, Cardinals and Vikings. He was ineffective in limited action in 2021 and his NFL career likely has come to an end.