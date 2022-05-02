Report: Giants fire director of college scouting, senior personnel executive

New Giants General Manager Joe Schoen kept most of the staff he inherited through the draft, but once the draft ended, he didn’t waste time making changes.

The Giants have fired Chris Pettit as the director of college scouting and senior personnel executive Kyle O’Brien, Neil Stratton of insidetheleague.com.

Former General Manager Dave Gettleman promoted Pettit to his position in 2018 after Pettit spent 13 seasons as an area scout. O’Brien arrived last spring after previously working with the Jaguars, Patriots and Lions.

Running back Saquon Barkley is the only player remaining from the 2018 draft class, and the 2019 choices weren’t much better. The Giants picked up Dexter Lawrence‘s fifth-round option from the 2019 draft class but declined Daniel Jones‘ option. Deandre Baker was cut after one season because of off-field issues.

Schoen already hired Brandon Brown from the Eagles to be his assistant General Manager, but more hires are coming as he remakes the front office. Schoen fired co-director of player personnel Mark Koncz earlier this offseason, and he reassigned former assistant GM Kevin Abrams to a new role as senior vice president of football operations and strategy.

