Report: No Black Friday game this year

Getty Images

The NFL has moved to make it possible for a game to be played on the Friday after Thanksgiving, but it appears that it will not happen during the 2022 season.

Peter King of NBC reports that the league will not be scheduling a game on Black Friday this year. King notes that there are “a lot of issues” with why scheduling a game this year is difficult, including how it would fit with a World Cup soccer match between the United States and England scheduled for the same afternoon.

The NFL cannot play on Friday nights as part of their antitrust exemption.

King adds that the league will revisit the possibility of a Black Friday game for 2023. Given Amazon’s desire to televise such a game and their willingness to spend big money to make it happen, it seems likely that Friday football will be in the NFL’s future.

The full NFL schedule will be announced on May 12.