Report: Tyrann Mathieu is expected to sign with Saints

The Honey Badger is going home.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, safety Tyrann Mathieu is expected to sign with the Saints and the deal should be finalized in the coming days.

A native of New Orleans, Mathieu had a free-agent visit with the organization in early April. When the Saints did not address safety during the draft, it left a void for Mathieu to fill.

It’s also a better time for the Saints to sign Mathieu because as of 4 p.m. ET on Monday afternoon, free agents no longer factor into the compensatory pick formula.

Mathieu just wrapped up a three-year tenure with the Chiefs. He started 16 games in 2021, recording 76 total tackles, three interceptions, six passes defensed, and three fumble recoveries.

A third-round pick in the 2013 draft, Mathieu has 26 career interceptions and 76 passes defensed. He will turn 30 later this month.