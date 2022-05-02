Texans trade Lonnie Johnson Jr. to Chiefs

Posted by Charean Williams on May 2, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT
Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars
The Texans used their first choice, No. 3 overall, on LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and drafted Baylor safety Jalen Pitre in the second round to try to shore up their secondary.

On Monday, cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr., a second-round choice in 2019, posted a tweet Monday saying he asked the Texans for a parting of the ways.

“Before y’all get to talking krazy on this app I asked for this myself,” Johnson wrote. “Thank you @HoustonTexans for the opportunity. This isn’t a farewell. This is more like see ya soon!!”

The Texans gave Johnson his wish, trading him to the Chiefs, the team announced. Houston will receive a conditional seventh-round choice in 2024, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

In his three seasons in Houston, Johnson started 19 games and played in 25 others. He totaled 172 tackles, three interceptions and 13 pass breakups.

2 responses to “Texans trade Lonnie Johnson Jr. to Chiefs

  1. Guessing a guy that got drafted in the 2nd round got some starts because of being drafted that high. Also guessing a guy that only got a 7th rounder to obtain his services, isn’t necessarily a top CB…. Chiefs lost a few DB’s through FA, so a guy with some experience and a minimal contract should be worth a 7th rounder.

  2. Getting traded from the Texans to the Chiefs is like hitting Powerball.

