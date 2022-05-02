Texans trade Lonnie Johnson Jr. to Chiefs

Getty Images

The Texans used their first choice, No. 3 overall, on LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and drafted Baylor safety Jalen Pitre in the second round to try to shore up their secondary.

On Monday, cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr., a second-round choice in 2019, posted a tweet Monday saying he asked the Texans for a parting of the ways.

“Before y’all get to talking krazy on this app I asked for this myself,” Johnson wrote. “Thank you @HoustonTexans for the opportunity. This isn’t a farewell. This is more like see ya soon!!”

The Texans gave Johnson his wish, trading him to the Chiefs, the team announced. Houston will receive a conditional seventh-round choice in 2024, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

In his three seasons in Houston, Johnson started 19 games and played in 25 others. He totaled 172 tackles, three interceptions and 13 pass breakups.