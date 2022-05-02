Ryan Poles defends going defense with Bears’ first two draft picks

May 2, 2022
Most people thought Bears General Manager Ryan Poles was going to prioritize helping quarterback Justin Fields in this year’s NFL draft. But Poles made defense his top priority.

After the draft, Poles said the two defensive players he selected with the Bears’ first two picks — cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker — were far and away the top two players on the board when they made those picks.

“This year, where we sat, to me, there were two good starting-level defensive players,” Poles said. “And I would have made a huge mistake for this organization to say, ‘You know what? Let’s just leave them there, let someone else take them, and then we’re going to go to offense, where they’re not on the same level.’ And then you’re kicking yourself a year or two later when the guy’s an All-Pro.”

The Bears did take receiver Velus Jones with their third pick, and they drafted four offensive linemen on Day 3. But if Gordon and Brisker don’t make a significant impact in the secondary as rookies, there’s going to be plenty of second-guessing about why Fields isn’t being given a better chance to take a big step forward in Year 2.

  2. The Bears secondary last year was brutal. Bad players compounded by a rookie DC in over his head and Eddie Jackson checking out. The 1st 2 picks addressed big needs even if not the primary need.

    Poles’ plan for Fields this year will be to make him a game manager on a defense and run-oriented team. If he shows he can handle that, they’ll open up the offense as the saeason goes along and if he takes to that, they’ll get him some nicer toys to play with before the ’23 season. If he flops, they’ll have a Top 10 or possibly Top 5 pick in a strong QB draft and they can move on. It’s actually a pretty sensible way to rebuild a team that has a ton of holes and really, the only way it can be done given the bare cupboard left by his predecessor.

    Another thing that’s not being discussed is almost all these picks were seniors or even redshirt seniors. The youngest is 22 and the oldest will be 25 when camp starts. That’s not great from a longevity perspective but I think it’s clear Poles’ vision for culture change includes a priority on maturity, character, and leadership. The less his coaches have to babysit, the more they can teach.

  4. The new Ryan, although thinking different than the old Ryan and actually gaining draft picks, is setting his team up for as much success as the previous Ryan. Besides, we all know why Poles and Eberflus were hired- so George wouldn’t have to re-remember new first names…..

  5. It was a smart move and it will help their young QB. I don’t understand how everyone thinks getting behind early in every game and having your QB get blitzed the entire game is the way to help a young QB. The best way to help a young QB is to keep the score close enough so that the opposing defense doesn’t know what you’re going to do. That’s why you need a strong defense.

  6. Go sign Justyn Ross and see what he could do, could be another diamond.

