Steelers decline Devin Bush’s 2023 option

Getty Images

Unless he signs an extension, Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is going to play the 2022 season on an expiring contract.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Steelers have declined their option on Bush’s contract for 2023. Bush would have been guaranteed $10.892 million for his fifth season if the team exercised the option.

Bush was the 10th overall pick in 2019 and he moved right into the starting lineup as a rookie. He tore his ACL five games into the 2020 season and struggled upon his return to action last year, which mades the team’s decision to pass on the option an unsurprising one.

Bush had 205 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries in his first three seasons.