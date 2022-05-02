Steelers drafted Calvin Austin one pick before the Ravens would have

Getty Images

The Steelers scored a win over the Ravens on the third day of the 2022 NFL draft.

Pittsburgh selected wide receiver Calvin Austin in the fourth round with the 138th overall pick, and the Ravens, with the 139th pick, were set to take Austin if the Steelers hadn’t.

Peter King was inside the Ravens’ draft room for this week’s Football Morning in America, and he heard how much the Ravens wanted Austin to fall to them at No. 139.

“Gotta be kidding me,” someone blurted out in the Ravens’ draft room when their biggest rival got the player they wanted.

Austin caught 74 passes for 1,149 yards and eight touchdowns at Memphis last season, and he also competed on Memphis’s track team and ran a a 4.32-second 40-yard dash. Austin has the athletic profile of a player who could go a long way toward replacing what the Ravens lost when they traded Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Cardinals. Instead the Ravens will have to face him twice a year.