Texans exercise Tytus Howard’s 2023 option

Right tackle Tytus Howard is set to remain with the Texans through at least the 2023 season.

According to multiple reports, the Texans are exercising their option on Howard’s contract for a fifth season. He will now be guaranteed $13.202 million in 2023.

Howard was the 23rd pick of the first round in 2019 and he has started all 37 games he’s played in the regular season. He finished both the 2019 and 2020 seasons on injured reserve, so he did not play in either of Houston’s playoff games after the 2019 season.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is also signed through next season, so the Texans will have to make calls about the futures of both their tackles before the 2024 campaign.