Texans to sign Rasheem Green

Getty Images

Edge rusher Rasheem Green has found a home for the 2022 season.

Green visited several teams in recent weeks in search of a landing spot and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is signing with the Texans. Green visited Houston along with the Panthers and Ravens during his tour of NFL teams.

Green was a 2018 third-round pick and he spent the last four seasons with the Seahawks. He set a career-high with 6.5 sacks last season and has 13.5 sacks for his career.

The Texans also added nine players to the roster in the draft. The group includes linebacker Christian Harris and defensive tackle Thomas Booker.