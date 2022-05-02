Titans cut four players, including Tuzar Skipper

Getty Images

The Titans announced they waived four players on Monday.

Tight end Austin Fort, linebacker Nate Hall, linebacker Kobe Jones and linebacker Tuzar Skipper no longer are with the team.

The team’s roster currently stands at 71 players, with several undrafted free agents signing with the Titans leading up to the rookie minicamp in two weeks.

Fort spent time on the Titans’ practice squad last season after beginning his career with the Broncos. But he has never played a regular-season game.

Hall, who entered the NFL in 2019, signed a futures contract with the team in January. He also has never seen any game action in the regular season.

Jones entered the NFL with the Falcons and spent time on the Dolphins’ practice squad. He has never played a regular-season game.

Skipper has spent time with the Giants, Steelers, Titans and Falcons. He has played 10 games with two starts, but Skipper did not get into a game last season. Skipper has totaled eight tackles, half a sack and a fumble recovery.