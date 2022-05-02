Troy Andersen will play wherever Falcons ask after seeing time at multiple positions in college

Getty Images

The Falcons made good use of wide receiver turned running back Cordarrelle Patterson last season and is success may have helped pave the way for another hybrid player in Atlanta.

The team used the 58th overall pick of the draft on Troy Andersen, who is listed as a linebacker but saw action at multiple positions while at Montana State. Andersen played quarterback and running back before focusing on linebacker during his final collegiate season and he said he’s willing to try on any role that the Falcons might have in mind for him.

“I mean, I’ll do whatever the coaches want me to do,” Andersen said, via the team’s website. “I’ll play wherever . . . I think I’m a smart player. I think I play extremely hard. And I’m tough. Those are the kind of the three things that you have to have to play linebacker. If you’re not smart, if you’re not tough, [don’t] play hard; there’s no room for you on the field.”

Andersen is likely going to continue to make linebacker his focus on the football field, but his versatility probably didn’t hurt when the Falcons decided to add him to the roster and it wouldn’t be a major shock to see the team make use of it at some point in the future.