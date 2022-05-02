Tyler Vrabel among Falcons undrafted free agent additions

Getty Images

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith worked under Mike Vrabel with the Titans and he’ll be working with another member of the Vrabel family in Atlanta this year.

The Falcons announced 13 undrafted free agent signings on Monday and one of them is former Boston College offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel. He is the eldest son of the Titans head coach.

Vrabel started at left and right tackle during his time at Boston College and was an All-ACC honorable mention the last the three years.

The Falcons also signed Ferris State wide receiver Jared Bernhardt, Arizona wide receiver Stanley Berryhill, Cal linebacker Kuony Deng, Iowa cornerback Matt Hankins, Michigan safety Brad Hawkins, Kansas State defensive lineman Timothy Horne, Central Connecticut wide receiver Tyshaun James, Colorado linebacker Nathan Landman, UC-Davis defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers, Penn State defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo, Portland State punter Seth Vernon, and UT-San Antonio tight end Leroy Watson.