Posted by Myles Simmons on May 2, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT
More details are emerging on the contract safety Tyrann Mathieu has agreed to with the Saints.

Multiple reports indicate Mathieu has agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the contract includes $18 million guaranteed.

Mathieu, who turns 30 this month, started 47 games for the Chiefs over the last three years, recording 13 interceptions and 27 passes defensed. He’s also recorded 40 tackles, four passes defensed, and an interception in nine postseason games with Kansas City.

The Chiefs effectively replaced Mathieu with safety Justin Reid, who spent his first four seasons with the Texans. Reid signed a three-year, $31.5 million deal with Kansas City in March with a reported $20 million guaranteed.

Mathieu’s deal is expected to be finalized and signed in the coming days.

6 responses to “Tyrann Mathieu signing three-year, $33 million deal with Saints

  1. Good for Tyrann. The Chiefs couldn’t afford him after paying Mahomes. Caphell is real.

  3. Honey Badger back home where it all began. Three years is probably the max he has left in the tank so it’s good he gets to wrap things up there.

  4. I get it for Mathieu – good payday in a quiet market. I just don’t get this for the Saints. Without a solid QB they are not getting anywhere in the loaded NFC. Just blow it up already until you find that QB.

  5. I am guessing he wanted a lot more than that on day 1 of free agency. I think he could have signed in a bunch of places for 3 and 33 back then.

