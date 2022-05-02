Tyrann Mathieu signing three-year, $33 million deal with Saints

Getty Images

More details are emerging on the contract safety Tyrann Mathieu has agreed to with the Saints.

Multiple reports indicate Mathieu has agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the contract includes $18 million guaranteed.

Mathieu, who turns 30 this month, started 47 games for the Chiefs over the last three years, recording 13 interceptions and 27 passes defensed. He’s also recorded 40 tackles, four passes defensed, and an interception in nine postseason games with Kansas City.

The Chiefs effectively replaced Mathieu with safety Justin Reid, who spent his first four seasons with the Texans. Reid signed a three-year, $31.5 million deal with Kansas City in March with a reported $20 million guaranteed.

Mathieu’s deal is expected to be finalized and signed in the coming days.