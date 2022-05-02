Vikings decline Garrett Bradbury’s fifth-year option

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 2, 2022, 3:26 PM EDT
NFL: NOV 16 Vikings at Bears
Getty Images

The Vikings have made one of their expected moves official on Monday.

Per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Minnesota has declined center Garrett Bradbury‘s fifth-year option for 2023.

Bradbury was the 18th overall pick of the 2019 draft. He’s started all 16 games at center in each of the first two seasons of his career. But in 2021, Mason Cole replaced him for a few games before Bradbury was inserted back into the lineup.

Had the Vikings elected to pick up Bradbury’s option, they would have owed him $13.202 million in 2023.

As Tomasson points out, Minnesota is still counting on Bradbury to be its starting center in 2022 and the club could re-sign him after the season.

3 responses to “Vikings decline Garrett Bradbury’s fifth-year option

  1. Neither here nor there to me but what I want to know is what possessed their rookie GM to help not one, but two divisional rivals get better with draft day trades?

  3. This is one thing that happens when a team drafts strictly for need in the first round rather than best player available.

