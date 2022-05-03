A.J. Brown: I’m glad the Eagles believe I’m one of the top guys in the league

Getty Images

The Eagles traded a first-round pick for A.J. Brown and gave him a four-year, $100 million contract extension, and Brown says he appreciates the show of confidence in him.

“I’m one of the top guys in the league. I’m confident in how I play, what I bring to the table. I’m glad the Eagles believed in me,” Brown said.

The Titans were unwilling to give Brown that kind of contract, and Brown said that as he saw other top receivers get big contracts before him, he wanted the Titans or some other team to show they value him.

“I wanted my work to be appreciated,” Brown said.

The Eagles appreciate what Brown can bring to their offense, and they backed that up with $100 million.