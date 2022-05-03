Adam Gotsis re-signs with Jaguars

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Adam Gotsis is back with the Jaguars.

Gotsis’ agent David Canter announced that his client has agreed to a new deal in Jacksonville. No terms of the deal were announced, but Gotsis has been playing on one-year deals since joining the Jaguars in 2020.

Gotsis appeared in 32 games in his first two seasons with the Jags and he’s started 18 times. He recorded 64 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in those appearances.

The Broncos drafted Gotsis in the second round of the 2016 draft and he played in 57 games over his four seasons in Denver.

The Jaguars added defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi to the defensive line as a free agent and bring back Roy Robertson-Harris, Malcom Brown, Dawuane Smoot, and DaVon Hamilton along with Gotsis. First overall pick Travon Walker joins Josh Allen, Arden Key, and K’Lavon Chiasson on the edges.