AFC South teams allocated players from NFL’s International Player Pathway Program

The NFL has announced the names of four players who will be joining AFC South teams for the rest of the offseason as part of the league’s International Player Pathway Program.

None of the players will count against the 90-man offseason roster limit and the Colts, Jaguars, Texans, and Titans will have an exemption to keep those players on the practice squad during the regular season.

Dutch tight end Thomas Odukoya will join the Titans after playing at Eastern Michigan. He caught 21 passes for 194 yards and four touchdowns while at the MAC school.

Cornerback Marcel Dabo will be joining the Colts after being named the defensive rookie of the year in the European League of Football while playing for the Stuttgart Surge in Germany. Dabo took a pre-draft visit with the Colts, so he’s been on their radar for some time.

Defensive lineman Adedayo Odeleye was born in Nigeria and raised in London, which is where he took up football. He played for Berlin in the ELF last year and will join the Texans.

The Jaguars will welcome defensive back Ayo Oyelola, who played football at the University of Nottingham in England and spent last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL.