Amaré Barno is the first 2022 draft pick to sign an NFL contract

Getty Images

Edge rusher Amaré Barno couldn’t wait to sign his first NFL contract.

Barno was a Panthers sixth-round pick a few days ago and the team announced that he became the first player drafted this year to agree to a deal. With rookie minicamps set to start soon and little to negotiate for most picks, Barno should have plenty of company soon.

Barno had 78 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery at Virginia Tech over the last two seasons.

The Panthers made six overall picks in Las Vegas. First-round tackle Ickey Ekwonu, third-round quarterback Matt Corral, fourth-round linebacker Brandon Smith, sixth-round guard Cade Mays, and seventh-round cornerback Kalon Barnes round out the group.