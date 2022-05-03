Bears dismiss college scouting director Mark Sadowski, others

Posted by Charean Williams on May 3, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Bills at Bears
Getty Images

The Bears announced Tuesday that Jeff King and Trey Koziol have been appointed as co-directors of player personnel. Those weren’t the only changes the team has made to its front office under new General Manager Ryan Poles.

Mark Sadowski was dismissed as the Bears’ college scouting director, a position he had held since 2016, according to multiple reports. Sadowski joined the Bears in 2005 as an area scout.

Sadowski worked under General Managers Jerry Angelo, Phil Emery, Ryan Pace and Poles in his tenure with the team.

The Bears also have moved on from national scout Chris Prescott and scouting coordinator Bobby Macedo, per multiple reports. Prescott drew criticism for comments he had about second-round choice Jaquan Brisker on Friday.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Bears dismiss college scouting director Mark Sadowski, others

  1. Mark Sadowski sounds like one of the 80’s Bears Super Fans.

    Daaaaaaaaaaaaa Bearsssssssssss!

  2. Maybe there’s really no “good” time of the year to reboot scouting staffs but these firings that happen right after the draft always feel really weird. If Poles knew they stink, why didn’t he he clean house as soon as he was hired and not risk this year’s draft? On the other hand, if the ’22 Bears draft class crushes it, maybe the scouts knew what they were doing and shouldn’t have been let go in the first place?

    That all being said, the Bears’ draft success, especially in the Top 3 rounds, has been really bad for quite some time and while past Bears GMs are certainly a part of it, bringing in some new eyes is fine with me.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.