Bears dismiss college scouting director Mark Sadowski, others

Getty Images

The Bears announced Tuesday that Jeff King and Trey Koziol have been appointed as co-directors of player personnel. Those weren’t the only changes the team has made to its front office under new General Manager Ryan Poles.

Mark Sadowski was dismissed as the Bears’ college scouting director, a position he had held since 2016, according to multiple reports. Sadowski joined the Bears in 2005 as an area scout.

Sadowski worked under General Managers Jerry Angelo, Phil Emery, Ryan Pace and Poles in his tenure with the team.

The Bears also have moved on from national scout Chris Prescott and scouting coordinator Bobby Macedo, per multiple reports. Prescott drew criticism for comments he had about second-round choice Jaquan Brisker on Friday.