Brian Daboll: Daniel Jones has a great mindset and good mental toughness

Though the Giants declined to exercise Daniel Jones‘ fifth-year option, they’re still planning on him being the team’s starting quarterback entering 2022.

If Jones performs well this season, New York could use the franchise tag to make sure Jones doesn’t hit the open market next spring. But if not, there won’t be any financial consequences and Jones can hit free agency.

It’s only been a few weeks, but head coach Brian Daboll has gotten a positive impression of Jones from working with the young QB.

“All I’d say right now is these first three weeks that I’ve been around him, I’ve been impressed with his work ethic, his leadership,” Daboll said in a Tuesday interview with Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney on WFAN. “Even when he’s with the guys — we just had a little football school right now – does a good job in the huddle. I want him to be himself as well, too. And I want him to not be afraid of consequences and pull the trigger and attack, have a positive mindset, and continue to grow and learn. And I want him to have some ownership as to what he feels comfortable with as well.

“It’s fine and dandy when you’re standing on the sideline calling plays but you’re not the one back there in the huddle. And you’re not the one pulling the trigger. So I think it’s a collaborative effort on some of the stuff that he likes. And continue to help him improve. And he’s got a great mindset, he’s got some good mental toughness about him. So we’re just taking it day-by-day. It’s been a good three-and-a-half weeks with him.”

For a variety of reasons, Jones hasn’t been able to put together a truly successful season in his first three years as a pro. In 2021, he completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Time will tell if he’ll have some consistency in 2022.