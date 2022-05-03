Brian Daboll: Kadarius Toney picking things up well

May 3, 2022
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney wasn’t at the start of the Giants’ offseason workouts or their voluntary minicamp last month and there was word that the team was considering trade options involving their 2021 first-round pick.

The team has doused those reports, but they may have helped convince Toney to report to the team’s workouts last week. During a Tuesday appearance on WFAN, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Toney’s been doing well since making the decision to start coming to the facility.

“KT has been great,” Daboll said. “He’s been here, he’s been working, he’s been with the group. He’s picking up things really well. He’s got a really good skillset. He’s a good space player. He was a QB in high school . . . it’s still new to him, but you can tell he’s an instinctive football player. I look forward to working with him.”

Toney’s rookie season was underwhelming as he dealt with injuries and COVID without finding a real groove in the Giants offense. Daboll’s arrival offers a fresh start that the Giants hope will be a more fruitful one.

"Brian Daboll: Kadarius Toney picking things up well

  1. As a gator fan Toney is my most recent example of being completely wrong about a player I watched exude skill in College. I thought he would thrive in the slot, PR, and occasional HB or WR. I thought he would be a Swiss Army knife rarely coming off the field. Most wrong I’ve been on a player and other than I didn’t realize he was nuts I still can’t understand the man. Sorry NYG for the lemon from Florida Gators our bad.

