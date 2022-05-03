Cowboys agree to terms with 20 undrafted rookies

Posted by Josh Alper on May 3, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT
Iowa State v Texas Tech
Getty Images

The Cowboys have struck gold with undrafted rookies in the past and they announced the group of players who will be trying to follow in the footsteps of Drew Pearson and Tony Romo this summer.

It’s a group of 20 players for the Cowboys and kicker Jonathan Garibay might have some of the best odds of lasting to the cut to 53 players. Chris Naggar is the only other kicker on the roster, so the Cowboys don’t have an experienced incumbent in Garibay’s way.

Garibay made 15-of-16 field goals and 49-of-50 extra points at Texas Tech last season.

The Cowboys also signed Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell, Central Florida defensive end Markaviest Bryant, Florida running back Malik Davis, Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond, BYU center James Empey, Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford, Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot, Western Illinois wide receiver Dennis Houston, Liberty linebacker Storey Jackson, Boston College center Alex Lindstrom, Kentucky cornerback Quandre Mosely, Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarii Robinson, Harvard running back Aaron Shampklin, Texas A&M-Commerce Amon Simon, Utah defensive end Mike Tafua, USC cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart, Georgia Tech safety Juanyeh Thomas, and TCU safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Cowboys agree to terms with 20 undrafted rookies

  1. Bell and Bryant both seem like the kind of dudes who will make the team and might even be impactful players… This is a pretty good list of UDFAs, honestly.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.