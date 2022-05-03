Curtis Samuel has big goals for second year in Washington after injury-plagued first year

Getty Images

Washington signed wide receiver Curtis Samuel to a three-year, $34.5 million contract last season, and his first season was an injury-plagued disappointment in which he managed just six catches for 27 yards. Samuel says that’s not going to happen again.

The groin injury that limited Samuel to five games last year is now healed, and Samuel says he’s back to full speed.

“I’ve been training and working out, and I haven’t been limited to anything,” he said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “I’ve been doing pretty much everything that I used to be able to do — running fast, cutting fast. I’m just feeling good overall, and I’m excited about it. This upcoming season, I got a lot of goals.”

In 2020, Samuel caught 77 passes for 851 yards for the Panthers, and he thinks he can beat that production with the Commanders.

“My main thing is to be available for my teammates — whatever I have to do to take care of my body and to make sure I’m out there,” Samuel said. “It’s kind of exciting to finally feel like myself again.”

If Samuel can be the kind of receiver the Commanders were expecting when they signed him, he’ll be an important target for Carson Wentz on an offense that needs to get a lot better.