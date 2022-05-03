DK Metcalf: We’ll get something done with Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks have shown no signs of being willing to trade wide receiver DK Metcalf ahead of the final year of his contract and Metcalf is showing no urgency when it comes to forcing his way out of Seattle.

During an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Metcalf said that “it’s all smiles right now” in response to a question about being up for a new deal at a moment when we his college teammate A.J. Brown and other wideouts have agreed to lucrative pacts. He said it is “just a matter of when” it is his turn to cash in and expressed confidence that he’ll be doing so as a member of the Seahawks.

“We’re going to get something done. I think I’m going to be in Seattle for the next coming years,” Metcalf said.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after the draft that “we’ve been on a great wavelength to move forward” and Metcalf appears to be in the same frame of mind, so the stage is set for things to progress toward a happy ending in Seattle.