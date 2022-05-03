Former NFL LB Mike Morton one of 10 new on-field officials

Getty Images

The NFL announced the hiring of 10 new on-field officials on Tuesday and the group includes former NFL linebacker Mike Morton.

Morton, who has been hired as an umpire, was a Raiders fourth-round pick in 1995 and spent four years with the team before making stops with the Rams, Packers, and Colts. Morton won a Super Bowl during his time with the Rams and, per FootballZebras.com, is the first Super Bowl winner to become an NFL official. He joins Nate Jones and Terry Killens as former players currently employed as officials.

The NFL also hired field judge Tra Boger (son of NFL referee Jerome Boger), down judge Max Causey, umpire Brandon Cruse, down judge Robin DeLorenzo, umpire Duane Heydt, umpire Alex Moore, field judge Alonzo Ramsey, side judge Jeff Shears, and side judge Lo van Pham. DeLorenzo is the league’s third female on-field official and von Pham is the first Asian-American on-field official.

Eight of the 10 officials are currently working in the USFL, which is using officials from the NFL’s development program. All 10 were working in Power 5 college football conferences before being hired by the NFL.

Randy Campbell, Denise Crudup, Bob Hubbell, and Artenzia Young-Seigler have been promoted from replay assistants to replay officials. Karlton Derrick, Tim England, Ken Hall, Rick Loumiet, and Jamie Tuss have been hired as replay assistants.