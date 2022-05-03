Grady Jarrett agrees to three-year extension with Falcons

Getty Images

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said earlier this offseason that the team wanted to hold onto defensive tackle Grady Jarrett beyond this year and they’ve come to an agreement that will allow them to do that.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jarrett has agreed to a three-year extension with the team. The deal is reportedly worth up to $51 million with $34.5 million in guarantees, but there are no other details about the structure of the deal available at this point.

Jarrett was set to have a salary cap charge of $23.833 million for the 2022 season and the new contract allows the Falcons to lower that hit while committing to a future with the seven-year veteran.

Jarrett was a 2015 fifth-round pick and he has missed just three games since joining the Falcons. He’s made a pair of Pro Bowls while compiling 359 tackles, 26.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.