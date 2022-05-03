Inside the Grady Jarrett deal

Getty Images

The Falcons have extended the contract of veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Here’s a look inside the details of the deal.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, here goes:

1. Signing bonus: $16.5 million.

2. 2022 base salary: $1.47 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 base salary: $16.5 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 base salary: $15.25 million.

5. 2024 offseason roster bonus: $1 million, due fifth day of league year.

6. 2025 base salary: $15.25 million.

7. 2025 offseason roster bonus: $1 million, due fifth day of league year.

8. 2024-25 escalators: $500,000, triggered by making the Pro Bowl in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The four-year contract pays out $32.47 million fully guaranteed at signing.

It’s a very high annual average — $16.5 million — for a guy who is 28. Previously, Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward signed a $16.4 million contract at that age.

In all, it’s a surprising outcome given the chatter that Jarrett would be traded. That didn’t happen, obviously. He’ll continue to be sticking around.