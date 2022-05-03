John Lynch: Issues with Deebo Samuel are not insurmountable

Getty Images

The 49ers didn’t trade wide receiver Deebo Samuel before or during the draft, but they also haven’t come up with a solution that gets him back in the building and working with the team ahead of his fourth NFL season.

General Manager John Lynch believes that such a solution remains within reach, however. The specific issues that have come between the wideout and the team haven’t been specifically laid out, but Samuel is heading into the final year of his contract and there has been chatter that he’d like to be used as a running back less often.

Whatever is going on behind the scenes, Lynch said on KNBR Monday that he remains confident that the relationship can be mended.

“We’re trying really hard with Deebo to work through whatever the issues might be,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I always have really believed that there is a sacredness to those conversations and that they remain private, especially with things like this. I think it’s in everyone’s best interest we don’t get into that. I don’t think [the obstacles] are insurmountable. I think we can find a way to resolution, and we’re hopeful for that because we know what he’s been to this organization. Thirty-sixth pick in 2019, and he’s been so good on and off the field. Obviously, a tremendous player. . . . He makes us better. I think we make him better. And we’re hopeful that we get everything right and that we’re rolling forward.”

Lynch said he believes that Samuel will be on the roster this season and that both sides have “too good of a thing going” to part ways at this point. As long as the impasse remains in place, however, there will remain a chance of things playing out differently than Lynch believes they will.