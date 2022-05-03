Logan Wilson expects to be ready for training camp after having shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson updated his recovery from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder during a press conference at the team’s facility on Tuesday.

Wilson missed four games late in the regular season because of the injury, but returned to participate in all four of the team’s postseason games. It will be some time before he’s able to get on the field again.

On Tuesday, Wilson said that he will miss organized team activities as he works his way back from the surgery. He expects to be ready to go when the team gets to training camp this summer.

Wilson had 100 tackles, a sack, four interceptions, and a forced fumble in the regular season. He had 39 tackles in the playoffs and picked off Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to set up a game-winning field goal in the divisional round.