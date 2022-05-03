Lovie Smith’s plan for Derek Stingley: “Going to the No. 1 receiver every time”

Getty Images

Texans coach Lovie Smith expects rookie cornerback Derek Stingley to be ready for the most challenging assignment from Day One.

Smith called Stingley just before the Texans drafted him to let him know he was going to be a Texan, and to tell him that the Texans see him as a cornerback who can always cover the opposing team’s best wide receiver.

“I’ve got a plan for you,” Smith told Stingley in footage captured by NFL Films. “How about going to the No. 1 receiver every time. Sound good?”

“Sounds good to me,” Stingley answered.

That’s a lot to put on a rookie, but the Texans wouldn’t have taken Stingley with the third overall pick in the draft if they didn’t think he was ready for a big impact, right away.